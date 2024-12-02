Flexbar is a USB gadget for anyone missing the Touchbar

Flexbar is a MacBook-style horizontal touchbar as a discrete USB gadget, perfect for anyone who wanted one on their PC or who miss their disappearance from Apple's laptops. They're 10 inches long (with a 2170 x 60 display) have haptic feedback, come with a magnetic stand, and have a nice metal casing reminiscent of the original. It's compatible with Windows and macOS, with limited functionality on iPadOS and Android.

Intuitively adapts to current tasks, bringing the most relevant controls to the forefront. From Adobe PR and PS to OBS and Twitch, 50+ built-in plug-ins seamlessly tailor things to your workflow.

Pre-orders are $99.