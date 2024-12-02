Magsafe ethernet cable available, finally

Have you ever struggled to insert or remove a stubborn RJ45 plug? Now you can replace the problem with a different problem thanks to a Magsafe-style ethernet cable developed by Sanwa in Japan. Techspot's Shawn Knight describes what is "essentially a quick-release cable" inspired by Apple's power adapter design.

The combo comes in five different configurations based on cable length – from one meter to 10 meters (1m, 2m, 3m, 5m, 10m). Like Apple's power connector, it is meant to help reduce the risk of damage to hardware or personal injury by accidentally tripping over a cable. The CAT6A cable measures 3.8 mm in diameter (28 gauge) and is made up of eight cores in four pairs. It is rated for 10 Gbps with a transmission bandwidth of 500 MHz. Sanwa said the cable features a soft outer jacket that makes it easy to route around walls and furniture.

I'm a huge fan of Sanwa's marketing image showing electricity arcing from its Magsafe ethernet cable. A great example of "function" imagery changing to "danger" imagery with a change in audience context. If there's a reasonable use case—plugging in ethernet to laptops in a busy or public environment, perhaps—my immediate interest is in doing "but why?" things with it.

4,180 Yen (around $27) for a 1m cable! $43 for a 10m cable is not so bad, but clearly way more expensive than standard Cat 6.

