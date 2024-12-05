Deny, Defend, Depose: words found on shell cases by  UnitedHealthcare CEO's body

By the body of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, killed in broad daylight in New York City in what police describe as a premeditated murder, were found three shell casings. Written on them, reports ABC News, were the words "Deny", "Defend" and "Depose."

Former FBI supervisor Rob D'Amico said Wednesday that Thompson's slaying has all the makings of a personal vendetta tied to the victim's company. Anyone would have been able to find the whereabouts of the high-ranking business figure with a few quick Google searches, according to D'Amico. UnitedHealthcare's website listed an investor conference set for Wednesday, but it did not mention a location. "Even a layman can find there's so much on the internet now and people put so much out there," said D'Amico, now a security consultant.

UnitedHealthcare is a giant screw in America's for-profit healthcare system, reportedly turning down requests from nearly a third of its own customers: the government is currently suing a subsidiary for illegally and routinely denying claims. In almost any other circumstance people would be horrified and alarmed by such a public act of violence, but this one seems to be arousing shameless elation, even among everday Americans, even before the killer's motive is known. Those performing outrage at the jokes have the listless look of people who are always performing something.

Be on the watch for the next step of our cybernormal dystopia: bloated corporate security apparatuses that look rather lot like private armies.