Google "cracks" quantum computing challenge

Google claims that "Willow", its quantum computing chip, cracks a key challenge in the experimental field. It solves, within minutes, a computing problem that standard processors cannot complete in any reasonable timeframe. Specifically, the company claims to have reduced the rate of errors made by the qubits that power quantum processors, which have so far made them uncompetitive prospects.

In 2019, IBM challenged Google's claim that Google's quantum chip solved a problem that would take a classical computer 10,000 years, saying the problem could be solved in two-and-a-half days using different technical assumptions about a classical system. In a blog post Monday, Google said it took some of those concerns into account in its newest estimates. Even under the most idealistic conditions, Google said a classical computer would still take a billion years to get the same results as its newest chip.

As reported, the race appears to be with companies making quantum computers with more qubits—a gain in power—whereas Google's strategy is to make qubits more reliable—a gain in efficiency. Google built a facility dedicated to producing Willow.

