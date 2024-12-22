This sequence of photos shows a woman's parents waving goodbye to her. She took the photographs over 27 years when leaving their home. The images are a beautiful timelapse until they reach the inevitable conclusion and break your heart. The ritual of taking goodbye pictures was partially to make leaving less sad, but the result is brutally sad.

The photographer, Deanna Dikeman, describes the series:

"For 27 years, I took photographs as I waved good-bye and drove away from visiting my parents at their home in Sioux City, Iowa. I started in 1991 with a quick snapshot, and I continued taking photographs with each departure. I never set out to make this series. I just took these photographs as a way to deal with the sadness of leaving. It gradually turned into our good-bye ritual. And it seemed natural to keep the camera busy, because I had been taking pictures every day while I was there. These photographs are part of a larger body of work I call Relative Moments, which has chronicled the lives of my parents and other relatives since 1986. When I discovered the series of accumulated "leaving and waving" photographs, I found a story about family, aging, and the sorrow of saying good-bye. In 2009, there is a photograph where my father is no longer there. He passed away a few days after his 91st birthday. My mother continued to wave good-bye to me. Her face became more forlorn with my departures. In 2017, my mother had to move to assisted living. For a few months, I photographed the good-byes from her apartment door. In October of 2017 she passed away. When I left after her funeral, I took one more photograph, of the empty driveway. For the first time in my life, no one was waving back at me."

With more photos, the complete exhibition is available on the photographer's site, which is even more brutal but lovely.

