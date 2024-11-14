Seth Meyers's new special, "Dad Man Walking"

I really recommend Seth Meyers's new special on HBO (I thought they changed its name to MAX?). Meyers in recent years has made his mark with excellent political comedy on the "A Closer Look" segment on his CBS show "Late Night with Seth Meyers." But after a recent event which will not be named, many people may be looking for apolitical humor content.

This special delivers, with an hour devoted almost exclusively to comedy about being a dad and husband. The special was apparently almost called "White Man Walking," which is actually an explicit reference to one of the special's funniest bits, but director Neal Brennan thankfully talked Meyers out of that minefield.

Meyers is so skillful at weaving stories into comedy bits, it seems effortless. Listening to his immensely entertaining podcast "Family Trips," which Meyers does with his brother Josh, I'm always impressed at his off-the-cuff hilarious comic responses that enhance and elevate his guests' stories. I was amazed in 2018 when his wife gave emergency birth to their second child in the lobby of his apartment building, and after only about 24 of the most hectic hours of his life, he delivered the story on his show the very next day in an iconic monologue of polished comedic takes that you'd think would take weeks of reflection to devise. (That incident became the crux of his last special, "Lobby Baby.")

In "Dad Man Walking," even when Meyers is complaining in excruciating detail about his children, there is absolutely no doubt that he adores his kids and being a dad and even those moments he's griping about. That's a tribute to his charm as a performer and skill as a writer — he can grumble hilariously how he "hates" certain things about his family (he lists them), but still exude warmth and affection.

