If you love ducks, gift yourself a quacking keyboard!

I absolutely adore this hilarious keyboard that has tiny ducks instead of regular keys, and that quacks when you press each duck. The tiny ducks are made by a company called "Duckeys," which also makes this Guitar Hero controller and is apparently working on a cat keyboard and a penguin keyboard.

These quack hacks are exactly the kind of silly, unnecessary things that nobody needs but that bring much-needed levity into this world.

I'm about to start a "no buy" or "low buy" 2025, so I won't be buying any duck keys, but I discovered a budget-friendly option that's almost as delightful. Apparently you can skip the actual duck keys and just download the free software that quackifies your keyboard. I might just have to do this—I'll report back if/when I try it out!

I hope everyone has a quack-tastic New Year!