Oscar Mayer's Wienie 500: hot dogs hit the track

Oscar Mayer is racing six of its WienerMobiles against one another on the Indy 500 track. Two laps, five miles, six hot dogs, a whole lotta silly!

After mistakenly rebranding the WienerMobile as the FrankMobile, Oscar Mayer is back to embracing the glizzy. How is it possible the nation can survive with all these WienerMobiles in one place, and not out cruising our streets and doing whatever the hell it is they do? Perhaps bringing this many WienerMobiles into one place will cause an advertising event so amazing that the chain reaction sells hot dogs in other timelines.

We're not kidding. We can't make this up. Oscar Mayer is sending six Wienermobiles to the track for the first time, and it's not just any old track. It's the same circuit that will host the sold-out Indy 500 on Sunday, May 25. The winner will be crowned after just two laps of the 2.5-mile-long oval, Oscar Mayer told The Drive, and the same men and women who drive the Wienermobile across the country will race it. It doesn't sound like Oscar Mayer will make any mechanical modifications to the six hot dog-shaped trucks before letting them loose on the track, so don't expect to see record-breaking speeds or to hear Formula 1-like exhaust sounds. We learned that power comes from a Chevrolet-sourced V8 engine, and that the 27-foot-long, 11-foot-tall body hides a frame similar to the one you'd find under, say, a UPS truck. Each Wienermobile will represent a different regional hot dog. There's the Chi Dog representing the Midwest (#1), the New York Dog for the East Coast (#2), the Slaw Dog for the Southeast (#3), the Sonoran Dog for the Southwest (#4), the Seattle Dog for the Northwest (#5), and, last but sure as hell not least, the Chili Dog racing for the South (#6). Each driver will wear a custom-made Hotdogger suit that we can't wait to see. The Drive

The regionalization of the Wieners is neither interesting nor helpful. I will not root for the Chicago dog because it is a better hot dog. I hope the suits are cosplay Hotdogs, in the bun with their regional dressings. Anything else will be a disappointment.