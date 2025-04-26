This popcorn-eating video is a surreal masterpiece

I'm obsessed with this 360 degree GoPro camera video of a dude eating a bowl of popcorn. This camera doesn't just distort reality — it turns snack time into a Salvador Dalí painting, making it look as if he's extending his mouth deep into the bowl each time he takes a bite.

Thank you, Popcorn Prophet. Your video isn't just comedy — it's a spiritual experience. Now I need to get my own 360 camera so I can stick my face into various foods and discover whether my breakfast cereal holds the secrets of the cosmos.

See also: How I make the best popcorn