Rescued baby wombat gets a gentle massage

This rescued baby wombat getting a gentle massage is one of the most precious things I've ever seen. I love the wombat's pink little tummy, and wish I could give it a belly rub. There is something almost alien-like about this amazing creature with its big head and smooth skin.

For those of you who don't know much about wombats, they are native to Australia and are Marsupials, which is the same kind of mammal group that kangaroos and koalas are a part of. Wombats also finish growing in their moms pouch, and are nocturnal critters. They can live up to 30 years, and are typically solitary animals.

One of the weirdest and coolest facts about wombats is that they make cube-shaped poop. This sounds like something out of a videogame, but it is in fact real. This unusual feature helps the wombat's poop stay in place and also marks their territory. The cube shape is believed to be due to the way that the wombat's intestines are structured. If you are fascinated by the idea of cube shaped poop, you can watch a video about it here.

