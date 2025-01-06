Mysterious plate of bananas appears monthly on street corner

On the second day of every month for the last year, a plate of bananas has been mysteriously appearing on a street corner in Nottinghamshire, England. The meaning remains a mystery.

"I've asked around in the local community but no one really knows and no-one can tell me anything," resident Clare Short told the BBC News.

Annoyed by the rotting fruit, Short posted a sign requesting the perpetrator stop the strange activity. No matter though; there was a fresh plate on January 2.

"I've come to take the signs down because I don't really want to make it like a feud, I don't want it to become a big thing," she said. "But if they could come back and clean up the mess a few days later that would be lovely. I think it's a special thing for [someone] and I wish them well."

Maybe it's a misguided attempt to improve curb a-peel!



Previously:

• Here's a place to go for all of your heirloom banana needs

• Retro food horror: 1963 cookbook photo of bananas wrapped in pickled herring