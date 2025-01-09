Police encounter with wayward monkey in a pink tutu was just bananas

image: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office image: Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

Residents of Jefferson County, Missouri were flabbergasted by the sight of a monkey in a pink tutu frolicking on the side of a busy road. Curiously, the monkey was wearing a pink tutu.

According to the police report, "after careful negotiations and some coaxing, Deputies were able to get close enough to go "hands on" with the subject and bring this bananas situation under control without incident."

The animal apparently was visiting a home nearby but figured out how to open the door and split. I'm sure it was disappointed when the fuzz put an end to the monkeyshines.

