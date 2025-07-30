Entitled monkey breaks into screaming woman's hotel room and takes what it wants (video)

When you take tropical vacations, a common hotel warning is to "lock your door" to keep out would-be burglars — but not always the kind you might think.

At least not for one traveler, who neglected to take the hotel's advice, only to let out a high-pitched scream as a surly monkey expertly opened her sliding door. The long-tailed thief then entered her room and snatched her tote bag on a nearby chair as the woman shouted, "Oh no, no, no! Get out, get out, get out!"

Satisfied with the tote, the hilarious monkey went back to the deck, but not without throwing her a parting stink-eye, along with a churlish hiss of its own. (See video below, posted by roasted.onion.)

Via Newsweek

