This chinchilla provides all the fitspo you need

Nearly 6 out of 10 adults (57%) recently surveyed reported that they were planning to make New Year's Resolutions, and, to nobody's surprise, the top resolutions involved getting healthier either through diet or exercise.

If you're one of those folks, perhaps you're searching for some fitspo (fitness inspiration, or fitspiration) to encourage you in your exercise journey, now that we're a week into the new year. But you probably shouldn't look to social media influencers who are posting fitspo, as that kind of content is, according to Harvard Medical School, riddled with "body biases and questionable credibility." Instead, we should go directly to this adorable chinchilla named Taro running on his exercise wheel, who is a much better fitness role model.

Just look at his giant ears, his enormous fluffy tail, and his itty bitty feet! Watch his funny signature "hop-run"! And observe how he stops for a much-needed rest before getting back into his run—this crepuscular creature is clearly a master of self-care! Most importantly, look how much fun he's having!

So, be like Taro, have fun, take care of yourself, and ignore all of those impossibly thin and fit social media influencers. Good luck! (And if you want some tips about how much and how often chinchillas should use fitness wheels, check out this informative article.)

