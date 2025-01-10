Arizona man talks 9-year-old out of Trump tattoo — only to give her a flag tattoo instead (video)

A conscientious tattoo artist in Arizona talked a 9-year-old girl out of getting a Trump tattoo — and gave her a tattoo of an American flag instead. Right on the arm. Which did not go over too well on his Instagram page, where he boasted of his work.

The artist, who goes by Sosa at the Black Onyx Empire Tattoo in Yuma, posted a video of his "client" calmly sitting and looking away as she got her tattoo. He justified his decision to accept a 9-year-old client because heck, it's not against the law. "Here in Arizona its legal to do so with parent consent," he posted, "and of course making sure its not forced and that client Loves the tattoo."

But dozens of commenters didn't take his reasoning kindly, with most saying there's a difference between legality and morality. "Just because it's technically legal doesn't make it right," said one. "Shame on the person who did this. So unethical."

"The lack of morals you would have to have to tattoo a nine-year-old girl who literally knows nothing of the world is completely insane," said another. "Shame on you."

"What the fuck is wrong with these people, parents and the tattoo shop. Holy shit so whack," said a third.

In response to the backlash, the artist defended himself. "It's not like I tattoo 9-year-olds every day," he said, via The Independent.

"I'm getting a lot of hate from it. My employees are getting hate from it. My business. I'm getting so many bad reviews on Google," he cried. But as the silver lining dawned on him, he added, "Any publicity is good publicity."

(See video here, posted by cutzsosa.)

Previously: 3,600-year-old tattoo kit found

