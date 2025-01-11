Zoetrope animation brings Pez dispensers and toys to life

This mesmerizing, other-worldly zoetrope by @Kate.likes.cats is not AI. This mind boggling visual effect comes from classic zoetrope technology. Standing still, this creation consists of a cylinder filled with various plastic toys. The toys are all fixed in place.

When the cylinder begins rotating at a high speed, it creates an optical illusion. All of the little plastic bears, Pez dispensers, gingerbread men, and other figurines become animated and look as if they're moving around in an enchanted little scene.

I love the detail of the falling Pez candies. This effect was achieved by individual Pez candies being glued to each dispenser at a various height. When spun around at high speed, it looks as if they're falling out of the dispenser's mouth. This is one of the coolest and trippiest zoetrope animations I've seen.

