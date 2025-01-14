HardBreak is a new hardware hacking wiki created by Jonas Rosenberger, with an associated GitHub, Discord forum and LinkedIn page. There's an overview of the hobby, guides to components and other things you'll need to understand, and the nitty gritty too.

The goal of HardBreak (https://www.hardbreak.wiki/) is to collect knowledge about Hardware Hacking / IoT hacking in one place. There are many great blogs about Hardware Hacking, but it is a rather unpleasant experience to search through multiple blogs in different formats to find the information you need. HardBreak aims to organize all information in one accessible and easy-to-use platform.