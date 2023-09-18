TV news report on meteorite crater on beach…. which wasn't that (video)

Residents of Dublin, Ireland were captivated by a huge crater discovered over the weekend on Portmarnock Beach. At the bottom was a heavy, blackened rock. According to astrophysics enthusiast Dave Kennedy, the "scorch mark" on the side of the rock is one indication that it came in hot from outer space. As he comments in the local TV report below, he had planned to turn it over to scientists to determine its composition and confirm it is in fact a meteorite. After the report aired though, the true origin of the crater was discovered.

According to the Irish Independent, another video on social media revealed that three men "dug the hole with three green plastic shovels."