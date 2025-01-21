A shockingly terrible crowdfunded e-bike

Almost none of the folks who funded the Reevo Hubless e-bike got one, which has kept them from dying on this dangerous and ill-conceived "bike of the future."

Holy cow! Is this bike horrible! They took everything good about a bicycle and left it out. This video is impressive, as the YouTuber expects the bike to be a nightmare and is still shockingly surprised at how bad it is.

E-bikes are generally awesome, and I absolutely love mine. I rarely need the car for anything local.

Previously:

• A bicycle snob takes on an e-bike