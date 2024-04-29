Driverless cars? No, the future belongs to the Riderless Bicycle

Human beings have wasted way too much time, money, and bloodshed trying to make driverless cars happen. But whatever happened to true innovation? Why bother with individualizing public transportation (while likely increasing vehicular assaults) when you could build something truly revolutionary?

The CBC's satirical news show This Is That has an even better idea. Enter: the riderless bicycle.

This seems absolutely perfect to me. I have no notes.

