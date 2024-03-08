Here are some fantastically fun bicycle designs in Chicago from 1939. Watch people ride around on them in the middle of traffic, sans helmet.

The footage shows a double-decker bike, a super tall bike, a two-story bike with a sewing table in the middle (including a woman sewing a garment while others peddle), and more. What did the woman end up sewing during the ride? The answer is probably lost to the four winds.

These all look like they'd be a nerve-wracking blast to ride around. Where can I find one?

See also: Sure, why not? Here's the wheel-less bike an engineer made