Colorado extinguishes 100-year-old coal fire

Suspected of starting a local wildfire, a coal fire underneath a popular Boulder, Colorado, open space has been put out.

Coal fires can burn for as long as there is fuel. Colorado's Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety undertook a massive project to dig up tons of unburnt coal and backfill burnt-out caverns. While there is no definitive proof the burning seam was causing local brushfires, it was likely enough to merit the massive investment.

About 180,000 cubic yards of material has been removed from the site, the agency said.

The mitigation process addressed previously burned-out sections that posed a risk of cave ins, as well as containing unburned coal, to mitigate the potential for future ignition, according to the agency.

Surface temperatures at the site reached about 525 degrees Fahrenheit and the majority of the smoldering coal had temperatures between 175 and 250 degrees Fahrenheit. Crews still need to finish backfilling the northern portion of the area and grading the site.

The central portion of the site will be graded as crews prepare for redevelopment of the Marshall Mesa Trailhead by the City of Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks.

Areas outside the redevelopment will be graded to blend with the surrounding landscape and seeded with a native plant mix, the agency said.