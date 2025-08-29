University of North Texas lifts drag ban

After a federal judge nixed West Texas A&M's unconstitutional ban on drag shows, the University of North Texas has lifted its own ban rather than face the music in court. UNT "paused" drag shows last year, attracting legal action from the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE), and in announcing its retreat their general counsel cites the ruling from earlier this month.

In March of this year, Chancellor Williams directed that all UNT System institutions temporarily pause the performance of any drag shows on state-owned and funded facilities and campuses until a definitive ruling regarding differing federal district court opinions in pending litigation provided the necessary guidance. On August 18, 2025, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals issued a ruling in the appeal of Spectrum, et al v. Wendler, et al, out of the Northern District of Texas, and therefore the UNT System's temporary pause on drag performances has ended.

FIRE was joined by the Texas ACLU in fighting the ban and both are pleased by the outcome. Here's FIRE's Amanda Nordstrom:

If campus officials can silence expression simply because some find it 'offensive,' no one's speech will be safe. Today it's drag shows, but tomorrow it could be political rallies, art exhibits, or even bake sales. From West Texas to North Texas and any direction you look, the message is clear: drag is protected expression, and the show must go on."

Amd the ACLU's Chloe Kempf:

UNT repealed its drag ban following public backlash and legal pressure. As we and the courts have repeatedly made clear, banning drag is plainly unconstitutional. Drag is a cherished source of joy and liberation for the LGBTQIA+ community — and this reversal ensures students can once again freely express and celebrate their identities on campus."



Now, let's see some camp on campus, UNT!