Obi-Wan's message to the survivors of Order 66

Now seems an appropriate time to remember the message Obi-Wan Kenobi left for the survivors of Palpatine's Order 66…

This is Master Obi-Wan Kenobi. I regret to report that both our Jedi Order and the Republic have fallen, with the dark shadow of the Empire rising to take their place. This message is a warning and a reminder for any surviving Jedi: trust in the Force. Do not return to the Temple. That time has passed, and our future is uncertain. Avoid Coruscant. Avoid detection. Be secret… but be strong. We will each be challenged: our trust, our faith, our friendships. But we must persevere and, in time, I believe a new hope will emerge. May the Force be with you, always. — Obi-Wan Kenobi via the Jedi beacon

