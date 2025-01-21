Fujifilm's compact digital cameras, especially the X100VI and the new XM-5, are hard to find unless you're willing to line the pockets of scalpers. Its instant-film models, though, have come a long way from the plastic toys they were a decade ago. The Instax Wide Evo is particularly fascinating—Chris Gampat thinks it's one of the best cameras they've ever made.

There's an app that you can use with it, but I didn't bother. Typically with the Evo cameras, you can send images to the camera and print them. However, I'm pretty sick of staring at my phone all the time. I've taken all social media off of my phone and instead I make extra effort to be present with the people and things around me.

Scary, right? Well, the following we rewritten purposely because I wanted to escape the vernacular of relating that the Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo is a distraction. If anything, the camera is a reason for me to be more engrossed with what I'm doing that I find ways to genuinely enjoy the experience.