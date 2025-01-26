Grandmother's hilarious voice-to-text fiasco will have you laughing out loud!

In this sweet and funny video, someone's grandmother uses voice to text for the first time to send a message. Everything starts out smoothly until the woman begins narrating her inner thoughts out loud, which, to her surprise, begin appearing on her phone in front of her. She digs herself deeper and deeper into a hole of chaos, and it's both hilarious and endearing.

People trying to figure out voice to text for the first time should be a whole video series. I could watch this all day. This video made me laugh harder than I have in a while.

I don't blame this woman for having a difficult time with this phone feature, though. I've always found voice to text to be a nuisance because even when I'm saying only what I want to type out. It still seems to mishear me and say the wrong thing.

