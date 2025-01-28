Bill Gates on neurodiversity and Elon Musk's "insane shit"

If Nigel Farage isn't right wing enough for you, Bill Gates tells The Times of London, you are talking "insane shit."

He's particularly riled by Musk's put-downs of democratically elected leaders and his discovery of the hard right. "You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough… I mean, this is insane shit. You are for the AfD [in Germany]." Is he embarrassed a billionaire techie has gone rogue? "We can all overreach… If someone is super-smart, and he is, they should think how they can help out. But this is populist stirring."

It has nothing to do with neurodiversity, which Gates himself shares and is sometimes used has an excuse for Musk's behavior.