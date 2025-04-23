America's 19 wealthiest households barely squeak by with trillion-dollar windfall in 2024

In a devastating display of economic hardship, America's 19 wealthiest households somehow managed to survive 2024 with only $1 trillion in new wealth, reports The Wall Street Journal. That's barely more than Switzerland's entire economy – how will they cope?

These brave souls — including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — now control a mere 1.8% of America's total household wealth. That's only $2.6 trillion, barely enough to end world hunger 26 times over while still maintaining a fleet of penis-shaped rockets.

Even though the 0.00001% logged history's biggest single-year wealth increase, the bottom 50% of Americans saw their wealth share drop from 2.7% to 2.4%. If the world were fair, billionaires would be increase their wealth faster than the poors lose theirs, right? Besides, it's their fault for not trying hard enough to inherit Walmart!

