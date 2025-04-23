America's 19 wealthiest households barely squeak by with trillion-dollar windfall in 2024

Tony Prato and Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com Tony Prato and Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock.com

In a devastating display of economic hardship, America's 19 wealthiest households somehow managed to survive 2024 with only $1 trillion in new wealth, reports The Wall Street Journal. That's barely more than Switzerland's entire economy – how will they cope?

These brave souls — including Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — now control a mere 1.8% of America's total household wealth. That's only $2.6 trillion, barely enough to end world hunger 26 times over while still maintaining a fleet of penis-shaped rockets.

Even though the 0.00001% logged history's biggest single-year wealth increase, the bottom 50% of Americans saw their wealth share drop from 2.7% to 2.4%. If the world were fair, billionaires would be increase their wealth faster than the poors lose theirs, right? Besides, it's their fault for not trying hard enough to inherit Walmart!

Previously:
Tech billionaires rush to congratulate Trump on social media
Tech billionaires censor Seth Rogen for telling too much truth at science award show
The world's richest 2000 billionaires could wipe out extreme poverty with one seventh of what they gained last year
Tom the Dancing Bug: All the President's Billionaires
IRS goes after gig workers instead of billionaire tax dodgers