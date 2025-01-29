Terrifying video of mermaid attacked by fish in public aquarium

A mermaid happily entertaining visitors at a theme park aquarium was brutally attacked by a large fish. The animal bit her face before swallowing her goggles and noseclip. Why would a mermaid need a noseclip? Because she isn't a real mermaid. Video below.

Xishuangbanna Primitive Forest Park reportedly paid the woman £78 in "moral damages" and then allegedly tried to "cover up" the incident. The woman is from Russia and, according to The Sun, Russian media outlets are reporting that she was sent back into the water shortly after the attack.

Apparently, the fish was likely a sturgeon which can be as long as 23 feet and have been known to attack people and other animals.

