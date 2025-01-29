Watch: U.S. fighter jet nosedives in Alaska, exploding into flames (pilot survives!)

A U.S. Air Force pilot was flying an F-35 fighter jet in Alaska as part of a training exercise when the plane malfunctioned. Dramatic footage shows the jet nosediving at Eielson Air Force Base before crashing to the ground, exploding into an ball of flames. (See video below, posted by Sky News Australia.)

The pilot had "declared an inflight emergency prior to the crash," according to AP News. Fortunately, he survived after he was ejected from the single-seat aircraft and is now in stable condition.

Previously: Fighter jet passenger, 64, accidentally ejects during ride that was a surprise "gift"

