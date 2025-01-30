Donald Trump owns the safe skies — until disaster strikes

In 2018, Donald Trump was king of the skies, and he made sure to boast about it. "Since taking office, I have been very strict on Commercial Aviation," he crowed on social media. "Good news — it was just reported that there were Zero deaths in 2017, the best and safest year on record."

But since last night's American Airlines crash, Trump has nothing to do with air travel, as he made clear in last night's accusatory post. "…why didn't the helicopter go up or down, or turn. Why didn't the control tower tell the helicopter what to do instead of asking if they saw the plane," the finger-pointing president asked before all of the facts were in (rather than make any consolatory mention of the victims aboard the aircrafts). "This is a bad situation that looks like it should have been prevented. NOT GOOD!!!"

Classic example of taking credit when flying high, but blaming others when things crash and burn. Amazing what a difference a disaster makes.

Trump 2018 vs Trump tonight. Quite the contrast.



When good things happen, Trump takes credit. When bad stuff happens, Trump takes no responsibility.

(See posts here, reposted by Patriot Takes.)

