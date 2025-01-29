President Trump's approval rating already underwater

Presidents usually get a honeymoon period in office from the public, even after close-fought elections. It took Joe Biden and Barack Obama a good six months to dip under 50% approval ratings, for example. Trump, though, is already slumping after a barrage of unpopular moves in his first days in office. A Reuters/Ipsos poll has him underwater, with 45% approving and 46% disapproving. The disapproval rate is up six points in a week, the approval rate down two.

It's leopards and faces all the way down.

Most Americans opposed ending the nation's longstanding practice of granting citizenship to children born in the US even if neither parent has legal immigration status, the poll found. About 59% of respondents – including 89% of Democrats and 36% of Republicans – said they opposed ending birthright citizenship. A federal judge last week temporarily blocked the Trump administration from making changes to birthright citizenship, but the White House has vowed to fight on. Seventy per cent of respondents oppose renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, an action Trump ordered on his first day in office. Only 25% of respondents supported the idea, with the rest unsure.

Numbers from Quinnipac are a little better for the president. Back to Reuters, though, for a chuckle:

About 59% of respondents, including 30% of Republicans, opposed Trump's moves to end federal efforts to promote the hiring of women and members of racial minority groups.

The funny thing is that in the real world, DEI programs are fairly popular (with more than 50% of Americans finding them very or somewhat favorable and only 29% finding them very or somewhat unfavorable) and has been consistently for decades. It's just right wingers and media pundits who are eager to make it controversial.

Eggs not any cheaper, adds Reuters.