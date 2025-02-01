Goat served at coffee shop drive-thru

I'm officially jealous of Avani Reyes, who works at Dunkin' and, through some absolutely extraordinary luck, recently got to feed a donut to a goat named Jenny. Just look at Jenny munching away on her scrumptious cake donut. She looks so happy and pleased with herself!

Actually, I'm also jealous of my namesake goat for getting hand-fed a delicious donut to enjoy in the backseat of her human's car with another ruminant pal. Some people and goats have all the luck, hrmph!

Enjoy this awesome video of the delectable encounter. I agree with Avani, who, in the video, repeats, "That is so cute! That is so cute! And I especially adore when Avani exclaims, "I love goats!" You and me both, Avani!