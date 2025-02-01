Goya drew a nun frightened by a guitar-playing ghost

A nun frightened by a ghost playing a guitar is a drawing (1812-20) by Goya, on page 65 of the "Images of Spain" album. It's currently at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. I'm a huge fan of Goya's drawings, and love the combination of humor and the macabre that they contain.

This drawing depicts exactly what the title says. There's a frightened nun on the ground, and a big ghost standing behind her making a menacing face. The ghost is playing the guitar, angrily, at her. She has her arm outstretched, as if the music is so bad she simply can't handle it anymore. I've felt this way before watching people perform at an open mic night, and I feel the nun's pain.

From The Met: "Nightmarish scenes and visions pervade Goya's drawings. In this one, a ghost strumming a guitar and singing awakens a young nun. The nun's asceticism is implied by her vehement attempt to dispel the spectral robed musician, who has been interpreted as representing earthly temptations. His mask-like face adds a comical note to the work, embodying the nun's distorted perception that music is a demonic pleasure. Goya continually re-elaborated imagery to mock various societal vices—in this case, blind religious devotion."

