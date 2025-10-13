Birds facing forward look ridiculous, and this Reddit forum proves it with photos

Ah, birds, those most elegant creatures, who have captured human imagination for time untold. Who among us hasn't been awoken by birdsong or imagined what it might be like to soar with one?

Unfortunately, their mystique breaks the second they turn their heads. In my quest to find the most niche corners of the Internet for your enjoyment, I've stumbled upon the Birds Facing Forward forum, which documents our avian friends doing just that to hilarious effect. Feast your eyes on the least dignified of the animal kingdom:

This one just kind of feels like a timely metaphor. For something a little less topical, there's this:

And finally, nature's indignance at being caged:

So don't fret: even the most majestic among us have our bad angles.