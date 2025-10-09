This professional pianist also plays a mean rubber chicken

We've previously brought you the weird and wonderful work of Brazilian pianist (and also accordionist, sound engineer, musician, content creator, and much more) Fabrício André Bernard Di Paolo, who goes by Lord Vinheteiro professionally. We've highlighted his wacky yet brilliant technique of playing the piano from a distance using strings attached to his fingers, as well as his various fascinating trips through history highlighting the evolution of meme music, cartoon music, and more. I'm back to share some new work by the ultra-talented musician — this time it involves playing tunes on rubber chickens. And, while it might just look like a dumb gimmick, his rubber chicken renditions of various songs are actually pretty darn good.

I've watched most of them on his YouTube channel, and I have to say, I'm impressed. I truly enjoy them, and he actually, somehow, is able to squeeze truly decent music out of novelty rubber chickens. I guess I shouldn't be too surprised, though, as Lord Vinheteiro is chock full of talent, so of course he could play rubber chickens well — even when the chickens are strewn about the floor and he's playing them by stepping on them. I've never seen anything like it, but I really do love it. And he does it all while wearing a tuxedo, which just makes the whole thing even funnier.

Go see for yourself! Here are his rubber chicken renditions of Adele's "Someone Like You," Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody," and UB40's "Red Red Wine."

And see more of his work — including just regular ol' brilliant piano playing — on his YouTube channel. Enjoy!

Previously:

