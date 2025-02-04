"Be kind" desk sign deemed contraband by Musk's DOGE enforcers

A small desk plaque reading "Be kind to everyone" became contraband in a federal intelligence agency last week — confiscated during a late-night sweep by Elon Musk's DOGE squad as they purged offices of anything resembling diversity initiatives, according to Mother Jones.

This Orwellian moment captures the spirit of Musk's shadow takeover of federal agencies, where even basic expressions of human decency are now viewed as suspicious.

The midnight raids, conducted by unnamed staffers who refuse to share their identities with career civil servants, have transformed routine government offices into something resembling a tech-bro dystopia.

Federal workers describe a mounting surreal atmosphere where young engineers fresh from college demand "code reviews" in the dead of night. Bathroom access now requires special clearance. Sunday evening emails encourage workers to quit their jobs.

The confiscated kindness plaque serves as an almost too-perfect symbol of this regime change. While Musk boasts about sleeping in DOGE offices and holding midnight X Spaces sessions about slashing the federal workforce, his foot soldiers are literally removing reminders of basic human courtesy from government walls.

In this new order, it seems, even a simple reminder to "be kind" is deemed too radical to remain.

