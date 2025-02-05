Zap! US Navy reveals startling photo of its new laser beam warship weapon firing at a cruise missile

The US Navy successfully tested its new laser weapon mounted on a warship. The dramatic photo above depicts the High Energy Laser and Integrated Optical Dazzler and Surveillance (HELIOS) system zapping an anti-ship cruise missile.

The test took place late last year at an unidentified location. The scarce details that were made public are contained in the annual report from the the US military's Office of the Director, Operational Test and Evaluation.

"The HELIOS weapon test is part of a broader US Navy family of laser weapons being developed by three different divisions in an aim to mature the technology related to maritime applications of laser weapon systems while improving power efficiency and beam quality," reports Naval News.



