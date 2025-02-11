Man busted for hunting deer while hiding in a port-a-potty

Police in Henderson County, Texas busted a man hunting deer on private property without permission from the land's owner. The gentlemen apparently hid inside a port-a-potty that he used as a "deer blind" to avoid the animals spotting him.

Apparently, he scattered food around the port-a-potty which was covered in sloppily spray-painted camouflage. Game wardens had been searching for the suspect since last year. So they set up a trail camera and, on the first day of deer season, they caught him sneaking into the shelter ready to take aim.

"Charges were filed, and the man removed the blind and feeder from the property," reports Click2Houston.



image: Texas Parks and Wildlife

