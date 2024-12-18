Hunter illegally shoots bear in tree. Bear falls and kills hunter's friend

A hunter in Virginia illegally shot at a bear that had run up a tree. The bear then fell out of the tree and crushed the hunter's good friend to death.

A group of hunters had pursued the bear in Lunenberg County on December 9, until the creature took refuge up in a tree. Being that it is against the law in Virigina to shoot a bear that's in a tree, some of the hunters backed away, according to CBS News. But one of the gentlemen didn't think the law applied to him.

So he continued to shoot, until the bear tumbled out of the tree. The next thing the hunter knew, both the bear and 58-year-old Lester Harvey, a father of five, were dead.

From CBS:

The animal fell onto another hunter who was standing about 10 feet from the bottom of the tree… A member of the group rendered first aid before Harvey was rushed to two different hospitals. He died from his injuries Friday, the wildlife department stated. … The department [Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources] says that it is illegal "to cripple, harm or dislodge a bear from a tree for the intent of continuing a hunt, chase, or for the purpose of training dogs." "The Department is not currently seeking any charges related to this incident," VDWR officials said, according to CBS affiliate WTVR.



