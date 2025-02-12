Scientists develop slime that generates electricity when squeezed

A new slime-like material developed by University of Guelph scientists generates electricity when squeezed, opening doors for applications from medical devices to clean energy harvesting.

The material, made of 90% water plus natural ingredients found in olive oil and proteins, can transform its microscopic structure when exposed to electric fields. Like piezoelectric materials such as quartz crystals, it converts mechanical pressure into electrical charge.

This shape-shifting ability could enable smart bandages that speed healing by amplifying the body's electrical signals, floors that generate power from footsteps, or even synthetic skin for medical robots. Since it's made from body-safe ingredients, lead researcher Erica Pensini plans to test it herself as a climbing salve. "I need an initial guinea pig, so it might as well be me, right?" she says.

