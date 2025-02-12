The new Intuos Pro is an old-timey graphics tablet

I still use a screenless graphics tablet, an Intuos Pro PTH 660, not because it's the right tool to use in 2025 but because it's fine and it hasn't died yet. But when it croaks, a Cintiq or something like it such as a Huion Kamvas or XP-Pen is surely on the cards. Wacom isn't giving up on the traditional tablet, though, and its new Intuos Pro has some interesting bells and whistles. Am I tempted?

An essential tool for generations of creatives, the Intuos Pro (2025) has been completely redesigned with Wacom's most advanced pen tablet technology. The Wacom Pro Pen 3, combined with a powerful new chip and digitizer set, provides Wacom's most accurate pen stroke, longer battery life*, and intuitive controls in an ultra-slim, compact design. … Intuos Pro features an updated ergonomic layout of tactile, mechanical dials and ExpressKeys designed for use with either hand and ideally positioned for use alongside a keyboard. They come pre-configured to perform a set of common functions – but they are easily customized, both individually and in sets, to your favorite shortcuts specific to each creative application in your workflow.

Pricing isn't posted on the online store yet, but the current models are very economical compared to screened tablets (the medium seems to be the largest model currently offered, at $129.95) Here's the options/specs: