Inflation rate rose sharply in January

CNN reports that the inflation rate rose half a percent in January, driven by the price of groceries, uncertainty over Trump's tariffs, fears of dimished state capacity, etc. And "it's not just eggs," writes Alicia Wallace, tracking a 3% annualized rate—the highest since last summer.

Instead, the January report came in hot pretty much across the board — an unwelcome surprise at a time when the cost of living continues to weigh on Americans, the Federal Reserve is wanting to see inflation slow, and uncertainty is brewing as to how President Donald Trump's heavy-handed tariffs and other policies could affect prices.

The numbers come from the latest Consumer Price Index data published by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) increased 0.5 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis in January, after rising 0.4 percent in December, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Over the last 12 months, the all items index increased 3.0 percent before seasonal adjustment. The index for shelter rose 0.4 percent in January, accounting for nearly 30 percent of the monthly all items increase. The energy index rose 1.1 percent over the month, as the gasoline index increased 1.8 percent. The index for food also increased in January, rising 0.4 percent as the index for food at home rose 0.5 percent and the index for food away from home increased 0.2 percent. The index for all items less food and energy rose 0.4 percent in January. Indexes that increased over the month include motor vehicle insurance, recreation, used cars and trucks, medical care, communication, and airline fares. The indexes for apparel, personal care, and household furnishings and operations were among the few major indexes that decreased in January. The all items index rose 3.0 percent for the 12 months ending January, after rising 2.9 percent over the 12 months ending December. The all items less food and energy index rose 3.3 percent over the last 12 months. The energy index increased 1.0 percent for the 12 months ending January. The food index increased 2.5 percent over the last year.

Telling people "they voted for it" doesn't help, it just encourages them to focus their anger on you instead.