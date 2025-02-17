Andy Samberg and Lady Gaga unite for a Lonely Island musical medley

With all the bleakness going on in the world, it's a comfort to know what at least we still have Dick in a Box. As part of SNL's recent 50th anniversary marathon concert, Andy Samberg – frontman for comedy band The Lonely Island, who produced many of SNL's most memorable songs – took the stage with Lady Gaga in a dedicated segment.

All the right notes are hit (literally), and the roster of surprise guests is truly staggering. I won't spoil it for you, but if you've ever bumped I'm On a Boat or Lazy Sunday, it's worth watching.

Shoutout to Keegan-Michael Key, who can be spotted absolutely vibing in the crowd. Hopefully, all of this is in service of a new The Lonely Island project soon… right? Right?!

