New footage of Delta crash shows plane bursting into flames before flipping upside-down (video)

New video of yesterday's Delta Air Lines crash shows fire bursting from the plane right after it touched down at the Toronto Pearson Airport. We then see the burning plane — which had just come in from Minneapolis with 80 people on board — taxi down the runway for a moment before flipping over and skidding on its back.

"Oh f*ck, oh no no no no," says someone off camera as orange flames turn into a trail of black smoke. "Oh my God. Oh my God." (See video below, posted by aircraftmaintenancengineer.)

Clearist footage showing the crash moment of Delta – Endevoir Air CRJ-900 Flight DL4819 from Minneapolis (MSP) to Toronto (YYZ) with registration N932XJ.

We will share the reports as soon as available. pic.twitter.com/4XRAdJt3c0 — aircraftmaintenancengineer (@airmainengineer) February 18, 2025

From Daily Beast:

The video obtained by TMZ, shows Delta Flight 4819 approaching Toronto Pearson Airport. Things appear normal as it approaches the runway, but when the wheels touch the ground, it hits the ground heavily, and the plane rapidly pivots to the right. Two small explosions can be seen near the engines and the left wing raises into the air as the right wing appears to hit the ground…. The 80 passengers and crew in the CRJ900 aircraft were left "hanging like bats" after the incident, which is being investigated by Canada's transportation safety board. All people on board survived the crash, and 18 people were taken to hospital.

