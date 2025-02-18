Tintin and Haddock "What a week, huh?" meme updated every day, week, month and year

At tintin.dlazaro.ca you may experience the "What a week, huh?" meme, updated daily in accordance with the current day. It's at the website of Daniel Lazaro, a Canadian computer scientist, designer and developer. [via]

There's a page for every timeframe:

– 'What a day': https://tintin.dlazaro.ca/day

– 'What a week': https://tintin.dlazaro.ca/week

– 'What a month': https://tintin.dlazaro.ca/month

– 'What a year': https://tintin.dlazaro.ca/year

Here is Hergé' original panel, from The Crab with the Golden Claws.

Here's the classic meme with a Hergésque font, correct on Wednesdays.