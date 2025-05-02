Trump's cringeworthy groans and grunts brutally mocked online: "Orgasmic weightlifter routine" (video)

The internet brutally mocked Donald Trump for grunting and groaning while pretending to be a woman yesterday, with the general online sentiment being: "I cringe every single time he does this bit."

In Trump's humiliating act — which he's performed before — the president screwed up his face in front of the graduating class at University of Alabama and made strange, breathless sounds while impersonating a female weightlifter. "Mom, I love you, I'm gonna do it for you," he cried in a high-pitched voice, scrunching his eyes and uttering unpresidential groans while pretending to struggle with invisible barbells. He finally squeaked before giving up and dropping his imaginary weights. (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Calling the president's bit an "ick" moment would be an understatement, but at least his "ORGASMIC WEIGHTLIFTER routine", as one commenter called it, reached overnight meme-worthy status, becoming the laughingstock of the internets.

"Can't believe he's still doing that – is everyone too scared to tell him how ridiculous he looks?" said one commenter, while another asked, "How long has this gasbag been doing his tired stand up routine?"

Commenters who weren't laughing were sighing, with complaints like, "Not this schtick again," and "What is this? Why does he do this all the time?" as well as, "Good Lord make it stop. How does NO ONE in his camp step and help this man?" Meanwhile one person perfectly summed up the vibe in the room: "I cringe every single time he does this bit. He doesn't even have smug self awareness to see how embarrassing he's being." And neither, apparently, do his cult followers.

Via HuffPost

