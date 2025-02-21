UK government forces Apple to strip encryption from UK users

Apple is removing its highest-level encryption tool from UK customers after the government demanded access under the Investigatory Powers Act, reports the BBC.

New signups ended Friday and existing users will lose access later.

Apple says it is "gravely disappointed" and maintains "we have never built a backdoor or master key to any of our products, and we never will."

While Apple keeps its "no backdoor" stance globally, UK iCloud data will become accessible to law enforcement.

BBC says this "means eventually no UK customer data stored on iCloud — Apple's cloud storage service — will be encrypted, making it all accessible by Apple and shareable with law enforcement, if they have a warrant."

Two US politicians say it's so serious they want intelligence-sharing agreements reevaluated.

