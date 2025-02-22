The Wonder Bread store in Wyoming is a polka-dot landmark

Once upon a time, people could buy bread at the Wonder Bread Store in Rock Springs, Wyoming. This iconic landmark is a metal building painted like the classic polka-dot Wonder Bread packaging. It makes me happy to look at, and I wish it was still up and running. This former store is located at B-80, Rock Springs, Wyoming, where people can still admire it from the outside.

While the store itself was not a Wonder Bread production facility, it served as a retail outlet for Wonder Bread products. With its distinctive design, it became a local landmark, offering a dose of nostalgia for residents and travelers passing through. I love the idea of an entire store dedicated to wonder bread. I wish I could see what it looked like inside, but I can't find any old photos.

Wonder Bread is known for being one of the first fortified breads on the market. Other brands began fortifying their bread too after Wonder Bread boasted about the added "nutrition" in theirs. Here's a retro Wonder Bread commercial, which talks about all of the products "health benefits".