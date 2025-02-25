Fyre festival 2 tickets are now on sale!

Step right up, suckers! The Fyre festival is back and tickets are now on sale.

"I'm sure many people think I'm crazy for doing this again, but I feel I'd be crazy not to do it again," " said Fyre festival founder Billy McFarland who in 2017 was famously convicted of fraud and spent several years in prison. Now, Billy's back and ready for yet another go! (This is actually a third try, following an aborted attempt in 2023.)

" After years of reflection and now thoughtful planning, the new team and I have amazing plans for Fyre 2," he says. "The adventure seekers who trust the vision and take the leap will help make history."

The big bash will take place on Isla Mujeres in Quintana Roo, Mexico. It'll cost you $1,400 for basic entry with packages going up to $1.1 million for the top tier that includes a yacht stay. No word on whether that includes all-you-can-eat sliced cheese sandwiches.

From The Guardian:

A minimum of $500,000 will go towards the money still owed by McFarland, estimated to be close to $26m. The official site promises "an electrifying celebration of music, arts, cuisine, comedy, fashion, gaming, sports and treasure hunting" with "unforgettable performances, immersive experiences, and an atmosphere that redefines creativity and culture"… This week, McFarland also said: "Since 2016 Fyre has been the most talked about music festival in the world. Obviously, a lot of that has been negative, but I think that most people, once they kind of get under the hood and study the plans and see the team behind Fyre 2, they see the upside … And if it's done well, I think Fyre has a chance to be this annual festival that really takes over the festival industry."

